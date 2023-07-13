York County employees authorize strike, although they aren't yet picketing

The employees of York County's Children, Youth and Families (CYF) and Area Agency on Aging voted to reject the county's proposed agreement last week, authorizing a strike.

Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 668 confirmed that the employees had rejected the offer late Thursday.

"The Union and the County have continued dialogue, and both parties will return to the table shortly," SEIU said, in a press release. "Workers are demanding a contract that respects the workers and their needs by addressing the economic impact of rising inflation and providing solutions for workplace safety and protection."

Samatha Shewmaker, SEIU communications and policy liaison, clarified via email that the rejection of the agreement did not automatically mean that the 214 employees affected are on strike. Rather, the rejection authorized a strike, making it an option.

Greg Monskie, York County chief clerk who has been negotiating with SEIU, responded on Thursday: "We remain committed to reaching a negotiated agreement, and are working on scheduling another bargaining session soon."

CYF, in particular, has been the subject of increased scrutiny after years of short staffing. In 2021, staff described systemic problems surrounding heavy caseloads and employees being forced to do work they were not properly trained to complete. SEIU said in the release that the county is at about 40% staffing level for both CYF and Area Agency on Aging.

CYF was also the subject of billboards highlighting the 2018 death of 2-year-old Dante Mullinix.

Employees of CYF and Area Agency on Aging appeared at a June Board of Commissioners meeting to speak out and demand a fair contract.

"We would like to feel valued and appreciated by the county for the work that we do, and we would like to be adequately compensated," said Destiney Michael, a CYF caseworker and union negotiating member during that meeting. "Increasing inflation has put hardship on a lot of our members and our staff, and we would like to see that reflected in a fair contract as we continue negotiations."

Monskie in the past has said the issues were more operational than financial.

"At the end of the day, I would say that we try to negotiate a contract that's fair for membership," Monskie said after the meeting where employees attended and spoke out. "I think it's a fair contract; I think it's consistent with what we're doing with other groups."

Erin Stevens, an Area Agency on Aging case manager and member of the union's negotiating team, spoke at the June meeting about the challenges the agency's workers face when completing their jobs.

"We see people during their most vulnerable times, often when they're desperate and begging for help. Because of that, we are yelled at, distrusted, threatened and called horrible things, but we're also offered tea and cookies and hugs from family members," Stevens said in June. "With this being such critical work for our loved ones and communities, we shouldn’t have employees relying on social aid and low-income programs."

Monskie said in June the proposed contract would give an immediate wage increase adjusted to the market and included raises throughout the term of the contract.

"In terms of it not being a fair contract, I don't agree with that," he said. "But at the end of the day it's up to their union membership to decide whether that's something they want to move forward with."

York County's contract with the 214 employees of CYF and Area Agency on Aging expired at the end of last year. It is the last contract from that year to be negotiated; the county came to agreements with the District Attorney's Office detectives and a total of 173 employees represented by American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which include 911 center employees and parks and recreation.

Those negotiations are not the only ones the county and SEIU are working on. The county is also negotiating contracts with its Mental Health-Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities staff, which is approximately 193 employees, according to Monskie, as well as Drug and Alcohol Commission employees, of which there are 29. There's also negotiations with the 85 Domestic Relations employees and the 248 Probation employees. Those contracts expire at the end of the year.

