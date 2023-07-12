York County Prison inmate died of overdose in March, police confirm

A York County Prison inmate who died in March after returning from work release died of a drug overdose, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed.

Trooper James Grothey said an autopsy confirmed Cristian Deweert-Laboy, 28, died of an overdose.

Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating how Deweert-Laboy overdosed, Grothey said. He was found unresponsive in his cell after returning from work release the morning of March 27.

Interest in the Deweert-Laboy case was renewed after a second inmate — Haywood Dixon Jr., 39, of Lancaster County — died Friday night in the prison of apparent cardiac arrest.

Asked about the death Wednesday, Warden Adam Ogle declined comment, deferring comment to Pennsylvania State Police.

Grothey said the investigation was still ongoing Wednesday.

Dixon Jr. complained of chest pain and shortness of breath before becoming unresponsive Thursday evening after reportedly declining previous medical assistance, the coroner's office said. EMS services responded and attempted to resuscitate him, but they were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at 12:06 a.m. Friday.

An autopsy on Dixon Jr. was completed Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. Coroner Pam Gay said toxicology and tissue tests were still pending to see if Dixon Jr. had any underlying medical issues prior to his death. The testing will take up to 90 business days, she said.

