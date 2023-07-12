York County prison board approves juvenile detention center

When Prison Board of Inspectors President Doug Hoke asked for a motion regarding the potential juvenile detention center, Maria Musti Cook — president judge of the Court of Common Pleas — responded with a forceful: "So moved."

"I've been waiting a lot of years to say that," Musti Cook said.

The unanimous vote by the board officially approves the creation of a juvenile detention center at York County Prison through the conversion of a dormitory.

Last week, the York County Board of Commissioners, of which Hoke is a member, had voted to approve a roughly $84,000 contract with Dillsburg-based Lobar Associates to oversee architecture and engineering work on the project. The commissioners essentially pre-approved the measure on the condition that it receive final approval by the prison board on Wednesday.

"I think it's definitely needed," York County Prison Warden Adam Ogle said, after the meeting. "It's something that we can handle, we have the resources for it. I think it's going to be a great thing for our community."

A feasibility study on the potential of hosting juvenile detention was approved and completed earlier this year. Verbal approval for eight beds has been provided by the state, according to county officials, with the possibility of a waiver being granted for 12 beds.

That area became available due to the departure of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

York County had previously provided juvenile detention services before closing that capacity in 2010. The new facility would specifically house juveniles on track to be tried as juveniles — not those being tried as adults, who are held separately.

The area would be screened off from the rest of the prison and have its own external entrance so as to avoid other prison operations. It would, however, be connected to the rest of the prison through a sally port, a secure area with a series of locking doors. Previous county estimates put the cost at about $1 million.

"I know the state is pretty excited about this," Hoke said. "I think this is a great thing for the community."

Overtime remains a concern: Overtime hours and cost remains high at the prison as the summer began, as predicted by Ogle.

The county spent $483,732 on 8,490 hours of overtime in June as compared to $337,995 during June 2022 on 6,911 hours of overtime, an increase of $145,737.

Thus far, Ogle said, the county has spent $2.4 million on 51,518 hours overtime versus $1.6 million on 41,987 hours of overtime at this time last year, an increase of $839,719. That's 61.73% of the budget devoted to overtime, though Ogle said the prison has spent approximately 47% of its overall budget and is slightly under budget.

When President Commissioner Julie Wheeler asked why the overtime had increased, Ogle said staffing levels weren't as high as they were past year and that pay has increased.

"It's a trend, it's not just happening here," Hoke said.

The prison is set to see 17 corrections officers, a counselor and a facilities manager graduate from training July 31 and join the complement, Hoke said.

"It'll get better by August, and I think by this next September class, we'll be even better, we'll be out of vacation season," Ogle said. "Summertime is always our highest overtime."

Ogle said the prison is expecting to see another class start Sept. 11. That class of employees will see a different training protocol than had been used with other employees. Instead of four weeks of classroom training and four weeks of on-the-job training, that class will experienced five weeks of classroom training and three weeks of on-the-job training.

The reason for that, Ogle said, is the training manager wants to incorporate a week of hands-on training in the classroom. He declined to name any specific examples.

