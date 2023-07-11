Some York City traffic lights out as 4,400 in York County lose power

Nearly 3,000 Met-Ed customers were without power Tuesday afternoon in York City, and the outages were affecting some traffic lights.

As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, 4,424 Met-Ed customers in York County were without power, with 2,831 reported in York City and 1,226 reported in Spring Garden Township.

Reached Tuesday, Scott Miller, chief of staff for York City Mayor Michael Helfrich, said the affected traffic lights were at the intersection of Duke Street and Cottage Place, Duke Street and College Avenue, and Duke Street and Princess Street. Parts of Queen Street were also affected, he said.

Todd Meyers, Met-Ed spokesperson, said the issue was a switch at one of the utility company's substations. That switch, he said, helps isolate circuits if there's a problem; in this case, the switch was damaged and failed, causing the substation to lose power.

The outage began around 1 p.m., and power should be restored later Tuesday, he said.

Miller said the city was speaking with PennDOT about traffic concerns. People should treat the lights like a four-way stop sign and proceed in turns.

For more information on power outages or to report a power outage, visit Met-Ed's website at Current Outages (firstenergycorp.com).

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.