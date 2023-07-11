In the wake of I-95 bridge collapse, how do York County's bridges fare?

Bridge maintenance is at the forefront of many commuters' minds after the collapse of one Pittsburgh-area bridge last year and the the deadly accident that caused a bridge section of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse last month.

In York County, bridge maintenance and inspections are overseen by engineer Steve Malesker, with engineering firm HRG.

"We oversee the inspection and the maintenance of the 90 county-owned bridges," Malesker said. "We inspect the bridges according to the federal guidelines that any bridge on a public road over a span of 20 feet needs to be inspected at an interval of 24 months."

That inspection time can vary based on the bridge's condition. If it's in poor condition, it's inspected every 12 months, and if the bridge is considered a high-priority maintenance item, they're inspected every six months. The county also inspects municipal bridges.

"PennDOT reimburses York County for 80% of the cost for these bridge inspections," Malesker said.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation chief bridge engineer Rich Runyun said in an interview most of the department's bridge maintenance stems from inspections and recommendations, following federal guidelines.

"Obviously, we're looking at the condition of the bridge, and along with that goes maintenance," Runyun said. "Our inspectors are the boots on the ground, front lines who make the recommendations on what maintenance needs to be done."

Ideally, maintenance is preventative, Runyun said, where a bridge shows signs of deteriorating and PennDOT can then address it. There's also reactive maintenance, where there's a problem to be fixed.

If a county bridge gets to the point of being high priority, a plan of action is required to be created in order to get it repaired within six months or schedule the bridge for replacement, Malesker said. Just because it's on that six-month timeline, however, doesn't mean the bridge isn't safe.

"If we see anything unsafe, we immediately close that bridge. So that doesn't happen too often, but every now and then that does happen, we have closed some bridges before," Malesker said.

One example of a bridge the county has closed due to safety concerns is the Sheepford Road Bridge over the Yellow Breeches Creek between Fairview and Lower Allen township, which was closed in January 2020.

After negotiations with Friends of Sheepford Road Bridge, a grassroots organization dedicated to ensuring the 1887 bridge was not just torn down, the state awarded $1.4 million for its rehabilitation in 2022. Earlier this year, PennDOT posted plans for the rehabilitation to preserve its historical nature and allow it to be pedestrian and bike friendly.

Currently, PennDOT lists 873 total bridges in York County, divided into state owned and locally owned bridges. Of the state owned bridges, 213 are in good condition, 387 are in fair condition, and 54 are in poor condition. Forty-eight local bridges are in good condition, 134 are in fair condition, and 37 are in poor condition.

You can see the condition of your local bridges using the interactive graphic below:

Malesker said York County breaks its bridges down into four categories that range from bridges that are crucial to transit in York County, like county bridge 81 over West College Avenue, to bridges that have very low average daily transit over them.

"Under the bridge plan, the goal is to get rid of all structurally deficient bridges," Malesker said. That plan, created in 2019, outlines immediate and long-term funding goals for the county's bridges.

The I-95 bridge collapse, Runyun said, happened after a tractor-trailer contacted a bridge abutment, igniting its fuel tank.

"The whole accident basically resulted in an explosion, and that's basically a worst case scenario for any bridge regardless of material, that amount of heat and open flame in that close vicinity of a bridge," Runyun said. "It was just a really bad situation."

I-95 reopened less than two weeks after the initial accident, with an interim roadway put in place to serve motorists while a more permanent bridge is constructed.

In 2022, a bridge in Pittsburgh fell hours before President Joe Biden was set to visit the city to promote a massive infrastructure law. A bus and four cars fell some 100 feet into a ravine when the Pittsburgh bridge collapse.

A National Transportation Safety Board report concluded that drainage problems on the weathered steel bridge that failed allowed the metal legs to deteriorate over time. It determined Pennsylvania neglected for years to perform the maintenance needed to clear the debris, dirt and leaves that were causing the problem, even though inspectors noted the issue.

It’s not clear how widespread these issues are nationwide, but the NTSB wanted to urgently call them to bridge owners’ attention even though it hasn’t completed its investigation of the Pittsburgh bridge collapse.

The NTSB said in its report that it’s critical for bridge owners, usually cities and states, to clear “accumulation of water and debris on bridges with weathering steel components.”

The agency asked the Federal Highway Administration to help bridge owners identify similar problems and complete the needed bridge safety work. The FHA said it will review the NTSB recommendations and work with bridge owners to review inspection reports and determine what needs to be done.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.