York County Prison inmate's cause of death still pending testing results: Coroner

Autopsy results for a York County Prison inmate who died of apparent cardiac arrest last week are still pending additional testing, the York County Coroner's Office announced Monday.

Reached Monday, Coroner Pam Gay said toxicology and tissue tests were still pending to see if Haywood Dixon Jr., 39, of Lancaster County, had any underlying medical issues prior to his death. The testing will take up to 90 business days, she said.

Dixon had complained of chest pain and shortness of breath before becoming unresponsive Thursday evening after reportedly declining previous medical assistance, the coroner's office said. EMS services responded and attempted to resuscitate him, but they were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at 12:06 a.m. Friday.

Monday's autopsy was completed at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police are the investigating agency per protocol, according to the initial release. Next of kin have been notified of the death.

Dixon's death is the second reported at York County Prison this year. Cristian Deweert-Laboy, 28, of York City, died of a suspected overdose after returning to the prison from work release in March, according to the coroner's office.

York County Prison Warden Adam Ogle hasn't responded to a request for comment.

