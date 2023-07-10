Expect a hot and stormy week, York County

York countians should expect another torrid week ahead, between blistering heat and thunderstorms, after this weekend's flash flooding.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be hot and balmy, with high temperatures reaching the low 90s, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Those in heat-sensitive groups, such as the elderly and those with respiratory ailments, should seek out air conditioning during the hottest times of the day.

Another round of thunderstorms is expected to sweep through the region starting Wednesday evening, with sporadic storms continuing through the weekend.

The forecast follows heavy rainfall Sunday that caused a flash flood warning for Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties. Those storms also led to the cancellation of several outdoor events, including a York Revolution game against the Lexington Counter Clocks.

Here's the rest of this week's forecast:

Monday: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

