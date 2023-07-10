Dave Sunday announces bid for Pennsylvania attorney general

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday has formally announced his 2024 bid for attorney general.

Sunday, a Republican, was first elected district attorney in 2018. His potential candidacy for attorney general has been rumored for more than a year, although he's been hesitant to confirm it.

"As Pennsylvania’s next Attorney General," Sunday said in a written statement Monday, "I will implement my collaborative approach to public safety initiatives, which are rooted in the principles of accountability and redemption."

So far, Sunday is the only Republican to announce a campaign to replace acting Attorney General Michelle Henry, a Democrat who ascended to the role after serving as then-Attorney General Josh Shapiro's first deputy prior to his election as governor.

Fellow Democrat Eugene DePasquale, a York County resident and former two-term Auditor General who unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Rep. Scott Perry in 2020, has announced his campaign for Attorney General. Two other Democrats also have declared their candidacies: Former Chief Defender of Philadelphia Keir Bradford-Grey and former Bucks County Solicitor Joe Khan.

In his announcement, Sunday emphasized his comment to "our collective prosperity." Born in Harrisburg, Sunday served in the U.S. Navy in the Persian Gulf, Central America and South America.

In 2013, he was appointed special assistant U.S. attorney for Pennsylvania's middle district. In that position, he oversaw the prosecutions of members and associates of the Latin Kings gang during "Operation Sunrise," an 18-month multi-agency investigation in York County that led to more than 80 arrests in 2013.

As district attorney, he also highlighted his role restructuring the York County Drug Task Force and co-founding the York County Heroin Task Force with Coroner Pam Gay. The latter is now the York County Opioid Collaborative.

The 2024 general election is Nov. 5, 2024.

