York County Prison inmate dies of cardiac arrest, coroner says

An inmate died Friday morning at York County Prison, according to the York County Coroner's office.

Haywood Dixon Jr., 39, of Lancaster County, died of cardiac arrest, according to a release from Coroner Pam Gay.

Dixon had complained of chest pain and shortness of breath before becoming unresponsive Thursday evening after reportedly declining previous medical assistance, the coroner's office said. EMS services responded and attempted to resuscitate him, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at 12:06 a.m. Friday morning.

MORE:Plan to create juvenile detention center at York County Prison advances

MORE:Man dies after being struck by truck on Route 30, coroner says

MORE:DNA sealed the deal on homicide charges in 2022 case: Police

York County Prison Warden Adam Ogle did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. Efforts to reach Dixon's family were not immediately successful.

Pennsylvania State Police will be the investigating agency, the coroner's office said. Next of kin has been notified, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday at 8 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Dixon Jr.'s death is the second reported at York County Prison this year. Cristian Deweert-Laboy, 28, of York City, died of a suspected overdose after returning to the prison from work release in March, according to the coroner's office.

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.