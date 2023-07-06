Man dies after being struck by truck on Route 30, coroner says

A 49-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck during the early morning hours of Thursday, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office reported that the man, whose name has not yet been released, was trying struck on Route 30 near Loucks Road and Pennsylvania Ave. Deputy Coroner Karen Frank was dispatched to the scene at 1:47 a.m. Thursday.

The man was trying to cross the road toward the Rutter's convenience store, outside the crosswalk, when he struck by a truck in the passing lane, according to the coroner's office. The truck driver stopped and cooperated with police. The pedestrian was loaded into an ambulance with attempts at resuscitation made, but were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at 1:36 a.m. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

MORE:Confrontation escalated from punch, to gunfire, to man's death: Testimony

MORE:Man arrested in York City homicide from December 2022

MORE:Fourth of July weekend crashes up slightly from last year: state police

York City police are investigating the incident.

A friend was notified of the death, and attempts were made to contact the family. No autopsy will be conducted, the coroner's office reported, but routine toxicology tests will be run.

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.