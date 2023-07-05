Plan to create juvenile detention center at York County Prison advances

York County moved another step closer to creating a juvenile detention center at its prison, which has a significant amount of unoccupied space due to the departure of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility.

On Wednesday, the county's Board of Commissioners approved a roughly $84,000 contract with the Dillsburg-based Lobar Associates to oversee architecture and engineering work on the project.

A feasibility study on the potential of hosting juvenile detention was approved and completed earlier this year. Verbal approval for eight beds has been provided by the state according to county officials, with the possibility of a waiver being granted for 12 beds.

"The study showed it was feasible and it would work, they just hired an architect to get that started," county engineer John Klinedinst said, after the commissioners voted unanimously to approve the latest contract.

York County provided juvenile detention services before closing that capacity in 2010.

According to county officials, the new facility would specifically housed juveniles on track to be tried as juveniles — not those being tried as adults, who are held separately.

The area would be screened off from the rest of the prison and have its own external entrance so as to avoid other prison operations. It would, however, be connected to the rest of the prison through a sally port, a secure area with a series of locking doors. Previous county estimates put the cost at about $1 million.

The county's Prison Board of Inspectors will need to approve the contract before it can be implemented. All three commissioners serve on that board, and all three voted in favor Wednesday. Commissioner Doug Hoke, who also serves as President of the Prison Board of Inspectors, said the vote Wednesday was about timing.

"We wanted to keep it moving," Hoke said Wednesday, "We didn't want to wait two more weeks and we kind of have things in mind."

York County's Prison Board of Inspectors meets July 12 at 9 a.m. at the prison, 3400 Concord Road, York.

