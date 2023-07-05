Dover Township man drowns while fishing, coroner says

A 32-year-old Dover Township resident drowned on the Fourth of July, according to the coroner.

Dustin Snook, 32, of Dover Township, was found dead in the Conewago Creek around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

According to a report by Coroner Pam Gay, a deputy coroner and chief deputy coroner were dispatched to the 4200 block of Conewago Road to investigate and certify the death.

Snook had been fishing at the time. It's believed Snook had a medical event that resulted in him falling into the creek and drowning, according to the coroner's report.

Snook's next of kin was at the scene and was notified of the death, according to the release. While there will be no autopsy, routine toxicology tests will be run.

