Proliferation of new caucuses in Harrisburg complicates budget battles, need for compromise

A local lawmaker recently touted the work of her caucus when it blocked taxpayer funding for Penn State's hospital over its gender health clinic.

State Rep. Dawn Keefer, R-Franklin Township, is head of the Pennsylvania Freedom Caucus, which dedicates itself to conservative policies.

"As we explained in May, PFC legislators will not be party to funding organizations engaging in experimental treatments on children and today's vote against giving Penn State $260 million of taxpayer dollars demonstrated our steadfast commitment," Keefer said, in a written statement.

The bill itself, House Bill 1456, did not receive the two-thirds majority needed to pass procedurally and is currently back at the Appropriations committee, where it would need passage before going back to the House floor.

While the Freedom Caucus said its blocking of the bill is over Penn State's policies, public college and university funding is a larger battle between Democrats and Republicans over how much oversight there is into public colleges and universities. Last week, Republicans blocked public funding for Temple University and Pitt, declining to take up funding on Penn State.

House Minority Leader Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) said at a news conference last week that the bills would be held up for a variety of reasons.

Over the weekend, Democrats indicated they would not pass a budget that includes "lifeline scholarships," which would use state money to have K-12 students attend private institutions.

Republicans put pressure on Democrats to accept lifeline scholarships. This includes a meme by the Pennsylvania Freedom Caucus that compares House Democrats to Tom Hanks' character in "Saving Private Ryan" and supporters of lifeline scholarships to a Nazi tank.

Since Democrats have narrow control over the House of Representatives and Republicans control the Senate, that means a compromise is likely in order, political analyst G. Terry Madonna said.

"The way I put it is, they're going to have to reach a compromise," he said. "And that means the Democrats might not get everything they want and the Republicans are going to have to concede that there have to be increases."

Of course, all of this is complicated by the proliferation of new caucuses — left, right and center — in the lower chamber. The new fiscal year began Saturday without a state budget after lawmakers were sent home Friday without any concrete next steps in place.

Keefer's press release also highlights the role of caucuses at the State House. She and David Rowe (R-Union/Snyder) began the House Freedom Caucus last year.

Caucuses are generally groups of lawmakers that join over a common cause and can vary wildly in influence and how open they are to the public. There's, for example, the Asian Pacific American Caucus, the Climate Caucus or the Grandparents Raising Children Caucus.

"Part of the problem is you've got so many different interests that have emerged in a variety of areas," Madonna said. "Some regional, some ideological, and it's not the same legislature where you once had a really well-defined structure with party leaders at the top."

While the structure is still there with majority and minority leaders, the roles are much less structured and looser, Madonna said.

Several notable caucuses have been formed this year, including some involving York County lawmakers.

According to Spotlight PA, the Legislative Jewish Caucus that formed in March rejected Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-Frankin) over his 2022 gubernatorial campaign, and one of its founders said Mastriano's campaign was an impetus for forming the caucus.

The Franklin County Republican’s first rally opened with a person blowing a Jewish holy instrument. The state senator also paidfor “consulting” from the founder of a far-right social media website on which the alleged synagogue shooter posted antisemitic content And he called the Jewish day school that Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro attended “one of the most privileged schools,” which some observers argued was an antisemitic dog whistle.

The campaign “was very disturbing, and I wanted to be better prepared for next time,” Rep. David Frankel (D-Allegheny) told Spotlight PA. The caucus, Frankel added, is “one mechanism, one tool we could use as a community of legislators to stand together.”

The group’s stated goals were immediately tested when Mastriano attempted to join the caucus.

The caucus “will not launder the dangerous antisemitism out of your past,” Frankel and Sen. Judy Schwank (D- Berks) said in an April email rejecting Mastriano. “Your actions added fuel to a very dangerous fire, and any heartfelt effort to repair that damage would need to begin with the acknowledgment of your role in it.”

Mastriano told Spotlight PA, “They invited me, and then rejected me.”

“I’ve always loved the Jewish people and Jewish nation,” Mastriano added.

A bipartisan caucus formed in March also features Rep. Kate Klunk, R-Hanover, 169th District according to the co-chair.

The Future Caucus, comprised of House lawmakers under the age of 45, aims to foster collaboration and bipartisanship.

"The appeal of a caucus is you have a set of people who have a defined interest," Madonna said. "They can express their views to each other, reconfirming their views to each other."

It also helps lawmakers move their ideas into legislation and build momentum around it, Madonna said.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.