York County still at Code Red for air quality Friday

York County remains under a Code Red air quality alert Friday, prompting authorities to advise sensitive groups to remain indoors and others to avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Air Now, which tracks air quality across the county, measured York County's air quality at 171 on the air quality index for particulate matter — due to ongoing wildfires in Canada.

Those people should avoid strenuous outdoor activity, keep any outdoor activity short and consider rescheduling or moving physical activity inside. Others should choose less strenuous activity, like walking instead of running, to avoid breathing as hard and to shorten the amount of time spent outside.

While the Department of Environmental Protection declared Friday morning Pennsylvania's average readings were at Code Orange, one below Code Red on the scale, York County was still measured at Code Red.

"In Code Red conditions, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should avoid outdoor activities, and everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion," a DEP press release said Friday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health warned that wildfire smoke can cause health effects like coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath, chest pain, headaches and tiredness. Check in on family members or friends with pre-existing conditions and if you experience symptoms, seek medical attention.

Possible relief could come Saturday. Currently, Air Now's forecast reports Yellow air quality, or moderate risk. For more information, visit the DEP's website on air quality.

