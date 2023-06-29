York County remains at Code Red air quality

As in much of the state, York County's air quality remained unsafe for some people Thursday morning.

According to Air Now, York County's air quality was measured at 173 on the air quality index for particulate matter, a Code Red.

Code Red means air pollution concentrations may be unhealthy for some members of sensitive groups, like people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers and outdoor workers.

Those people should avoid strenuous outdoor activity, keep any outdoor activity short and consider rescheduling or moving physical activity inside. Others should choose less strenuous activity, like walking instead of running, to avoid breathing as hard and to shorten the amount of time spent outside.

Pennsylvania as a whole was declared Code Red Thursday morning by the Department of Environmental Protection.

"Concentrations of smoke will likely be high throughout the day in western Pennsylvania and increasing throughout the day in eastern Pennsylvania," a DEP press release said. "Conditions will likely be worse in the morning as a natural weather phenomenon called an atmospheric inversion will keep smoke filled air closer to the surface and prevent air from higher elevations to mix with air closer to the ground."

The Pennsylvania Department of Health warned that wildfire smoke can cause health effects like coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath, chest pain, headaches and tiredness. Check in on family members or friends with pre-existing conditions and if you experience symptoms, seek medical attention.

The poor air quality is a result of smoke from Canadian wildfires that have affected the U.S. over the past several weeks.

The DEP said smoke from the wildfires will continue to impact Pennsylvania Thursday and Friday with some potential relief coming Saturday. For more information, visit the DEP's website on air quality.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.