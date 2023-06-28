York County hasn't had a countywide reassessment since 2006. Is it time for a new one?

York County hasn't had a countywide reassessment of its taxes since 2006, and there doesn't seem to be an appetite for one in the near future.

Asked about revisiting property valuations at a recent NAACP candidate forum, commissioners Julie Wheeler and Doug Hoke were not in favor.

"It's very expensive to do a countywide reassessment," said Wheeler, a Republican who currently serves as president commissioner. "We look at those things on a regular basis, but at this point, I'm not in support of doing a countywide reassessment."

Hoke, a Democrat, agreed.

"The reassessment process is expensive," Hoke said. "There's never a great time to do it."

Of course, there's another side of the assessment coin.

Racial disparities seen: National studies of property taxation, which is based on assessments, found wide racial disparities. One recent study of 118 million homes nationwide by research scientists from Indiana University and the University of California, Berkeley, found that Black-owned homes were assessed at higher values, relative to their real-world sale prices, when compared with white-owned homes.

In real terms, the study found that Black families nationwide paid 13% more in property taxes than their white counterparts on an equalized basis.

Historically, Black and other minority homeowners have experienced tax discrimination — such as well-documented cases in Mississippi. Appeals data broken down by race isn't available for much of the country, including York County, but a study of Cook County, Illinois, found that white families were far more likely appeal an assessment than Black or Hispanic families. Furthermore, the Indiana University survey indicated that tax assessors are more likely to assume the same property value growth rate for homes in predominantly minority and white neighborhoods, an assumption contradicted by available data.

"The structure of the property tax system operates to disadvantage Black Americans,” Emory University law professor Dorothy Brown told The Washington Post. “That’s how structural racism is. It’s built into the system. The property tax system itself discriminates against Black Americans.”

These disparities weren't lost on the York NAACP. President Jamiel Alexander said a countywide assessment would help level the playing field for everyone.

"This is why we asked during the forum," he said. "Because nobody was really talking about it."

Democratic candidate for York County commissioner Keena Minifield, asked about the issue at that same event, said her instincts were to keep taxes as low as possible. Republican candidate Scott Burford did not respond to a request for comment, nor did he attend the NAACP event.

County responsibility: Lisa Schaefer, executive director for the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, said counties have the responsibility to evaluate all properties for property tax purposes.

"We all rely on the property tax for our source of general fund revenue," she said, "so it's important to us that that's being done uniformly and fairly."

Over time, the cumulative effect of new home purchases and individual appeals cause property value disparities to widen. That's why assessments are so important, she said.

"When a county does a reassessment, generally what they're doing is taking a good look at all the values in the entire county to make sure that they are uniform, relative to one another," she said in an interview. "You're still getting taxed relative to one another."

York County's current tax rate is 6.9 mills, or $6.90 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. The average York County home was assessed at $135,105 in 2021, the most recent year for which figures were available. That home would receive a tax bill of about $932.

Alexander said he'd like to see more community involvement in the decisions government makes. Tax assessments may not be a front-of-mind topic for most people, but he said it has a major impact on ordinary people.

"My opinion is better outcomes come from those who are affected by the problem are literally part of the solution," he said. "It's one of those questions for them to hopefully keep that in mind."

Review process: A reassessment involves a municipality going through all of the data related to properties, like if an addition has been added or if anything has been taken off. After the new tax has been assessed, property owners have a chance to review before they're finalized.

These reassessments can help make things more equitable, especially when studies have shown the lowest-income homes have been assessed higher relative to the market price.

One 2020 University of Chicago study covering 2,600 counties across the country showed more than 9 out of every 10 assessments reflected the same pattern of unfairness.

“It’s a textbook example of institutional racism,” Christopher Berry, a professor at the university’s Harris School of Public Policy who led the research effort, told Bloomberg in 2021. “There isn’t anybody making explicitly racial decisions to produce these outcomes. Nevertheless, they are racially disproportionate.”

Schaefer said there's little uniformity in property valuations statewide because there's no uniform requirement for a reassessment. Nonetheless, the County Commissioners Association along with the Local Government Commission put together a self-evaluation guide in 2018 for counties to determine the need for a property tax reassessment.

"A lot of different things can affect that," Schaefer said of keeping property taxes relatively uniform. She used as an example Cumberland County, which has urban and suburban areas, as well as rural areas, much like York County.

"That can affect how uniform those property values are relative to one another," she said.

Recommendations: For its part, the International Association of Assessing Officers recommends that land values be reviewed annually and for properties to be physically inspected and revalued once every 4 to 6 years.

The wildcard, as Hoke and Wheeler pointed out, is that countywide reassessments are often and time-intensive undertakings.

Mercer County, for example, recently approved a $3.8 million contract to perform that county's first property assessment in some 50 years. According to the Sharon Herald, the new assessments aren't expected to take effect until 2027.

The negative side, Schaefer said, is the public perception.

"I think there's always that concern that when a county does a reassessment, it automatically means your property tax bill is going to go up," Schaefer said. "And what we find generally is that a third will go up, a third will go down and a third will stay the same."

