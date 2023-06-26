York County lifts burn ban amid thunderstorms, flash flood advisory

Sporadic rainfall across York County in recent days, in addition to an expected soaking from thunderstorms Monday, led officials to lift the second burn ban of the year.

Indeed, York County may be getting too much of a good thing.

On Monday, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch and warned of possible flash flooding in urban and poor-drainage areas along with winds up to 60 mph. Its forecast called for a chance of showers through at least Wednesday night along with scattered thunderstorms.

The York County Board of Commissioners chose to end its burn ban in time for many of the county's fireworks displays. First implemented June 5, the ban was expanded to include fireworks displays June 12.

"The board reached its decision after consultation with the York County Fire Chiefs Association, who advised that recent area rain, along with additional projected rainfall and higher relative humidity created conditions conducive to removing the ban," county officials said, in a written statement.

While open burning in accordance with residents' respective municipalities is now legal, York County urges residents to exercise caution as fires could still grow unmanageable. Pennsylvania remains in a drought watch Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

"The lifting of the ban also means fireworks are now permitted, although residents should abide by state law and also their municipality’s ordinances in regard to proper use," the York County release reads.

Monday's forecast from the NWS called for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms, with wind gusts reaching as high as 60 mph. It also warned of the possibility of flash flooding.

Since thunderstorms produce lightning, every thunderstorm is dangerous, according to Pennsylvania's official emergency preparedness guide Ready PA. Most injuries and deaths from lightning occur when people are caught outside in summer months during the afternoon and evening.

"Because lightning is so unpredictable and can occur as far as 10 miles away from any rainfall, being prepared and knowing what to do in a thunderstorm will decrease your risk of being injured," Ready PA reads. "Other dangers associated with thunderstorms include tornadoes, strong winds, hail, and flash flooding, which is responsible for more fatalities than any other thunderstorm-associated hazard."

Ready PA recommends the 30/30 lightning safety rule: Go indoors if you cannot count to 30 before hearing thunder when you see lightning, and stay indoors for 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder.

Here's the forecast for the rest of the week:

Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. Low around 67. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 79. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Low around 64. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

