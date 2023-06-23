York County loses public records fight over employee data, but others remain

York County lost a public records battle over information about how much it paid employees in 2021.

The case, decided by Judge Clyde Vedder in the Court of Common Pleas, means the county must give compensation data to technology company Synaptix in response to its previous Right-to-Know (RTK) Law request.

It's not the first time the county has tried to prevent Synaptix from receiving this data. According to Vedder's order on June 8, Synaptix had earlier appealed to the Office of Open Records in 2021 over denial of a request for similar data from the calendar years of 2019 and 2020. The Office of Open Records approved that request.

"Though the court is sympathetic to the County of York's position and believes current precedent and legislation inadequately protect the constitutional privacy of unelected, rank-and-file public sector employees, it is constrained to rule adversely based on the law as it exists today," Vedder wrote, in his opinion.

In a statement, Acting Solicitor Deirdre Sullivan defended the county's position, saying the disclosure of employee data could put certain employees at risk and that people will impersonate employees to

"For those employees who do not have roles that require them to have high public exposure, disclosing the employee's first and middle name, in addition to the other requested information, without their consent is a violation of their privacy. Revealing this information puts our employees at risk of identity theft," Sullivan said via email. "We are pleased that Judge Vedder recognized that the County of York made a noble endeavor to protect our employees."

Meanwhile, a case with The York Dispatch over data from the Prothonotary's office is still pending in Commonwealth Court.

In July 2020, The York Dispatch sought information under the state’s Right-to-Know law about prothonotary office staff — names, job titles, pay rates and hiring and departure dates — since Allison Blew became the county’s prothonotary that January. The office declined to release that data, arguing the county can’t release judiciary records due to separation of powers.

An appeal to the state Office of Open Records led to the office throwing the case back due to a lack of jurisdiction, citing an inability to resolve the question of who should provide the information. Common Pleas Judge Clyde Vedder ruled against the Dispatch in January 2021, saying prothonotary staff fall under the judiciary and the county can’t unilaterally release their records. An office manager ordered by Vedder to review the documents approved providing most of the sought-after data, except for the beginning and end dates of prothonotary office staff — information the Dispatch and attorneys argue is critical piece of information involving public personnel.

After a second separate appeal was denied by President Judge Maria Musti Cook, the two cases merged and were heard by the Commonwealth Court in September 2022. A ruling is still pending according to Paula Knudsen Burke, an attorney for the Dispatch via the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

According to Vedder's June 8 order, Synaptix has been requesting similar data from the county since 2017 through RTK requests. Attorney Joshua Bonn, who represented Synaptix in court, said Friday the company requests this data from municipalities so that they can post it to OpenPayrolls, a website that publishes such information to the public.

According to Vedder's order from June 8, Synaptix filed an RTK seeking compensation data for employees in January of 2022. That data included the full name of employees including middle initial, agency, department name and job title, compensation, any overtime, benefits pay, date hired and terminated, whether they were full-time or part-time and the location of the work.

The county attempted to redact the middle initial of all employees and the first name of most, according to Vedder. Synaptix subsequently appealed to the Office of Open Records, which ruled in its favor, as it had in 2021. This time, however, the county appealed to the Court of Common Pleas.

Sullivan said Tuesday the county does not plan to appeal the decision. Bonn said the company will file for the latest compensation data next year.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.