York Water Co. shuts down water main in Springetts for repairs twice in two days

York Water Co. shut down a water main on Mount Zion Road in Springettsbury Township twice in the past two days.

According to York Water Co. President JT Hand, the main break on Tuesday affected approximately 300 customers.

"What caused the break, we don't know, but it is a very high-pressure component of our water distribution," Hand said Wednesday evening. "The result of that, it makes it a very difficult shutdown in order to get good seal on all the valves, to be able to isolate the main so we can then jump in to make that repair."

As they isolated the water main, York Water Co. found an issue with one of the valves as well, Hand said. After getting it in service Tuesday evening, the company recognized that in order to get it back in service permanently, they'd have to come back and make a final tweak to the valve.

"We made that final tweak this afternoon, so there was another about two-hour outage while we repaired a bond on another valve. We got it back in service," Hand said Wednesday. "We appreciate our customers' patience as we were working through this. We don't like having to have these outages."

With the repairs completed, Hand said York Water will monitor the main.

Customers could see lower water pressure for a while, and there could be air in the pipes or a slight discoloration, the company said on the Facebook page. Running cold water in a bathtub for a few minutes should correct any issues, the company said.

York Water Co. provides water for much of York County.

