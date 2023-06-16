York County continues negotiations with child welfare employees

Since the end of last year, the 214 employees of Children, Youth and Families (CYF) and the Area Agency on Aging have been working without a labor contract.

As the employees grapple with short-staffing and public criticism, including a high-profile verdict in the 2018 death of Dante Mullinx, both the county and the union representing those employees say they're still negotiating.

"They're still going," York County's chief clerk, Greg Monskie, said of the negotiations. "As far as I'm concerned, we're at the finish line. We have a couple more issues to discuss."

In 2021, staff described systemic problems surrounding heavy caseloads and employees being forced to do work they were not properly trained to complete.

Service Employees International Union Local 668 (SEIU), which represents CYF and Area Agency on Aging employees, says the county is currently at about 40% staffing level.

"SEIU Local 668 is fighting for a fair contract with living wages and affordable healthcare to retain experienced staff and attract new workers to careers in public service," SEIU business agent Jeremy Shutts said via email.

MORE:Man suspected in Loretta Claiborne assault surrenders

MORE:Red Lion man files injunction over pending sale of former Red Lion Country Club property

MORE:Search 93 gives tips to stay safe and get help during summer hikes and water trips

The issues, Monskie said, are more about operations than financial. They include pay for those who are on stand-by, meaning on call during evenings, health and safety provisions and overtime.

"I'm confident that we can work through those," Monskie said.

Shutts, in written responses to questions, highlighted CYF's work during the pandemic.

"Throughout the pandemic, these workers continued serving the most vulnerable citizens, our children and the elderly. They deserve working conditions with safety and health protections that keep workers and their clients out of harm’s way," Shutts said.

York County's contract with the 214 employees of CYF and Area Agency on Aging expired at the end of last year. It is the last contract from that year to be negotiated; the county came to agreements with the District Attorney's detectives and a total of 173 employees represented by American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), which include 911 center employees and parks and recreation.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

According to Shutts, the county and SEIU are set to meet June 16.

"We're just looking to bring up wages to attract employees," Shutts said. "We want to keep people that are there, and we want to make the job attractive for new employees who want to come in."

Those negotiations are not the only ones that the county is negotiating with SEIU on. The county is also negotiating contracts with its Mental Health-Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities staff, which is approximately 193 according to Monskie as well as Drug and Alcohol employees, of which there are 29. There's also negotiations with the 85 Domestic Relations employees and the 248 Probation employees. Those contracts expire at the end of the year.

MORE:Central York steps closer to addressing book ban, approves superintendent pay raise

MORE:Spring Garden Township Police seek suspect in Family Dollar robberies

MORE:Xbox held key clue to connect missing NY girl with York County man

Those negotiations are still in the early stages, Shutts said. He said he's confident a deal will get done on CYF.

"They've been very transparent with us and I think it's been good negotiations, a good back and forth."

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.