York County Bar Association urges county to recognize Juneteenth holiday

Members of the York County legal community are urging York County and York City to officially acknowledge Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of African Americans.

On June 19, 1865, enslaved African Americans in Texas were told they were free — two years after Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. In 2021, President Joe Biden formally declared Juneteenth a federal holiday. In Pennsylvania, some county and state government workers are given the day as a floating holiday.

Most York County government entities, however, have not followed suit, although a number of institutions postponed events or closed offices for the day.

The York County Bar Association and Bar Foundation released a joint resolution urging the county and city to take measures, including adopting it as an official holiday.

"The recognition of Juneteenth is not just a celebration of emancipation from enslavement, it is a celebration and testament to the enduring spirit and resilience of formerly enslaved people," the resolution, signed by Bar Association president Lynnore Seaton and Bar Foundation president Christy Fawcett, reads. "The faith and strength of character demonstrated by the former enslaved and their descendants remain an example for all people, regardless of background, religion, or race."

The resolution's requests include recognizing Juneteenth as an official holiday and closing offices on that day.

Reached Friday, York City Mayor Michael Helfrich said during contract negotiations, the county had offered Juneteenth as a paid holiday in exchange for another holiday — like Good Friday — to be removed from the labor agreements. That had been denied, he said.

The mayor added that he doesn't believe it's fair for some employees to have Juneteenth off while taxpayers pay others to work.

"At this time, it’s not a fiscally responsible idea," he said, "and we didn’t have agreement from the unions to do it."

A number of county officials, including President Commissioner Julie Wheeler and Commissioners Ron Smith and Doug Hoke, did not respond to requests for comment Nor did York City Council President Sandie Walker.

The city, however, does host a public Juneteenth celebration in collaboration with the YMCA.

Juneteenth has been celebrated since June 19, 1865. That's the day Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas and announced the more than 250,000 Black slaves in the state were free by executive order.

In recent years, the holiday has become officially recognized across the country. Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed a proclamation in 2019 designating Juneteenth as a statewide holiday, closing state government offices; President Joe Biden signed a proclamation in 2021 designating Juneteenth as a national holiday.

When asked, York County Chief Clerk Greg Monskie said he had no specific comment and that he hadn't spoken to the commissioners about it.

While the county frequently presents proclamations at its Board of Commissioners meetings, it did not dedicate a proclamation to Juneteenth in 2022. It did not do so at its June 7 meeting this year; however, there is another meeting before June ends, though the agenda for that has not been released as of Friday.

York City Council meetings in 2022 and 2023 have not featured Juneteenth in any formal proclamation.

"The recognition of Juneteenth as a National and State holiday reminds us of our incredible capacity to heal, hope, and emerge from our darkest moments with purpose and resolve," the bar and Bar Foundation's resolution, signed June 14, reads.

Several Juneteenth events will be held around York County in the coming days, including:

Hanover Jubilee, hosted by Hanover Area Diversity Alliance & YWCA Hanover, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. June 17 at Wirt Park, Hanover.

We Are Family, hosted by the City of York from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 18 at Penn Park, York.

2nd Annual Juneteenth Cultural Mixer, hosted by the Crispus Attucks Community Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 18 at the center, 60 Duke St., York.

Juneteenth Block Party, hosted by Union Lutheran Church from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 19 at the church, 408 West Market St., York.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.