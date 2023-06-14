Spring Garden Township Police seek suspect in Family Dollar robberies

Spring Garden Township Police are attempting to identify an individual who robbed the same Family Dollar twice, on April 28 and June 3.

The robberies at the store at 1025 Mount Rose Avenue both took place late in the evening, at 10:19 p.m. April 28 and 9:55 p.m. June 3, police said.

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Anyone who has information on the suspect is asked to contact Spring Garden Township Police at 717-843-0851 ext. 5 or anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at their website.

Callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

MORE:Search 93 gives tips to stay safe and get help during summer hikes and water trips

MORE:Central York steps closer to addressing book ban, approves superintendent pay raise

MORE:York City, YMCA plans Juneteenth celebration with emphasis on promoting Black families

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.