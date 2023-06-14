Rick Coplen steps into Democratic primary to challenge U.S. Rep. Scott Perry

Another former candidate has declared his campaign for incumbent Republican Scott Perry's seat in the House of Representatives.

Rick Coplen, a former Army veteran who currently serves on Carlisle school board, previously ran in the 2022 Democratic primary. He narrowly lost to Shamaine Daniels, who recently announced her own 2024 bid.

“I’m not just running against Scott Perry and his extremism," Coplen said, in a written statement Wednesday announcing his campaign. "I’m running to restore common sense, common decency, and service to the common good in public life.”

A teacher at the US Army War College and Elizabethtown College, Coplen said he's a believer in community engagement and social justice. He noted that his mother was banned from a community pool because she was Mexican, prompting his grandfather to organize a boycott to get the pool opened to all.

Coplen said Perry has consistently misrepresented the people of district on issues like Social Security and Medicare, clean energy, reproductive freedom and gun safety. He also cited Perry's involvement in former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

“Scott Perry has betrayed his sacred oath of office, conspiring to overthrow an election that Donald Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security called the most secure in American history. He is constitutionally unfit for office,” Coplen said.

Perry, first elected to the House of Representatives in 2012, won reelection by a margin of 24,000 votes against Daniels in November's election. His central Pennsylvania district includes Dauphin County as well as portions of Cumberland and York counties.

In April, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which works to elect Democrats to the House of Representatives, named Perry's seat as one of 33 high-priority districts in the next Congressional election.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.