Prison board holds lengthy executive session amid pending litigation

Members of the York County Prison Board of Inspectors met with outside counsel in executive session for over an hour Wednesday, declining to identify a subject for the discussions.

The regularly scheduled meeting of the board paused at 9:25 a.m., and only certain members stayed in the meeting until approximately 11 a.m.

Those who remained were primarily elected officials and lawyers. They include President Judge Maria Musti Cook, President Commissioner Julie Wheeler and Commissioners Doug Hoke and Ron Smith, as well as acting solicitor Deirdre Sullivan and attorney Don Reihart. The group did not include prison employees, including Warden Adam Ogle.

Matthew Clayberger, the outside counsel who is representing York County on two separate lawsuits against the county, its officials and its prison, declined comment after the meeting, as did Hoke, who also serves as president of the Prison Board.

The two lawsuits against York County Clayberger is representing them on are a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the family of former inmate Everett Palmer Jr. in 2020 after his 2018 death and a lawsuit filed by plaintiffs regarding the county's contracts with controversial prison contract Corrections Special Applications Unit (C-SAU).

An autopsy found Palmer died at York Hospital as a result of complications from an “excited state” due to methamphetamine intoxication while he was restrained by corrections officers at the prison.

Palmer had been striking his head against his cell door, according to the report. While taking him out of his cell, staff used stun weapons, wrestled Palmer to the ground and restrained him, including putting a “spit hood” over his head, before moving him to the prison’s medical wing.

He later died at the hospital.

Palmer's family subsequently filed a lawsuit, alleging prison staff had drugged him with meth, beat him and then let him die. A settlement conference between the parties in that lawsuit, which include the county, its prison and medical provider PrimeCare is scheduled before Magistrate Judge Martin Carlson for July 17.

Inmates sued the county, prison and C-SAU in December 2021, shortly after York County unanimously approved a two-year, $252,770 contract for "confidential training" with C-SAU, which has garnered controversy for its conduct. The lawsuit alleges human rights abuses conducted by C-SAU and prison employees during its first contract, approved in 2020.

The county would later agree with C-SAU to end the contract months before it was up, while paying C-SAU an additional $43,500 for equipment.

Currently, that lawsuit has only two named plaintiffs, Christopher Lee Schwenk and Keith Druck. That's after attempts to have the lawsuit filed as class-action, which would have opened it to a larger pool of inmates, was denied by Judge Jennifer Wilson earlier this year.

On June 6, attorneys for Druck and Schwenk filed a motion to intervene asking for 48 other plaintiffs to be added to the list of those suing the county over its contract with C-SAU.

Overtime costs remain high: During the Prison Board meeting Wednesday, Warden Adam Ogle said the county had spent $1.9 million on 8,582 hours of overtime through May. The county spent $440,000 on overtime as compared to $144,000 a year ago.

Overall, that's 49% of the budgeted amount for overtime, which Ogle acknowledged was about 7% over budget. He attributed that to an increase in wages as well as a large class of retirements due to increased hiring in the 90s when the county first contracted with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE). There's generally more overtime in the summer as well due to a larger number of employees taking time off.

"These individuals are now eligible for retirement, and many have already done so," Ogle said, in a written response to questions. "We have more open positions than we did last year, so I anticipate a bit more overtime for the bulk of the summer. However, the new cadet class will be eligible to work on the floor at the end of July."

That cadet class of 17 is expected to be finished on-boarding by the end of July, and the county also plans to hold another cadet class starting Sept. 11.

