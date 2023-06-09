What happens with end of the COVID emergency declaration?

With the expiration of the COVID-19 public health emergency declaration earlier this month, hospital systems are adapting to a new reality.

Dr. Oluwatomi Uwazota, York City's medical director, said the Bureau of Health has stopped universal contact tracing and case investigations of COVID.

"This is no longer considered to be a practical or optimal approach to preventing COVID-19 transmission at this stage in the pandemic," she said. "We however continue to use our surveillance system so we can identify and respond to priority situations such as risk or evidence of outbreaks in high-risk settings with vulnerable people like those in skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in York City."

Otherwise, Uwazota said there has been no reduction in services due to the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency declaration.

WellSpan Health said on its website several emergency authority waivers, regulations, and regulatory guidance that were used to expand hospital capacity will expire with the end of the public health emergency.

Other impacts of the end of the emergency include:

The end of the Skilled Nursing Facility waiver. According to WellSpan, Medicaid temporarily waived the requirement for a three-day hospital stay before covering the cost of a skilled nursing facility. "WellSpan has worked with our SNF Preferred Provider Network and independent practice partners to ensure awareness of the change regarding 3-day requirements for a covered admission," the website says.

Access to free over-the-counter COVID tests for Medicare recipients has ended. State Medicaid programs must provide coverage without cost sharing for COVID testing until Sept. 30, 2024. While private insurance companies are not required to cover COVID testing, they may.

Medicaid will cover COVID vaccinations without a co-pay or cost sharing through Sept. 30, 2024.

"I am extremely proud of how hard our staff at the City of York work to support city residents throughout the pandemic," Uwazota said.

However, some of the funding to support COVID related activities are expected to end in 2024. Uwazota said she is optimistic the bureau can rely on other sources of funding and its partners to serve city residents effectively and efficiently.

UPMC said in a statement its hospitalizations for COVID have remained steady.

"We're rolling back most mask requirements, except in settings where there are vulnerable patients," UPMC spokeswoman Malini Mattler said via email. "The neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) in almost all hospitals, for instance, still require masking, as do organ transplant wards and intensive care units at all our hospitals."

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, COVID vaccines, tests and treatments paid for by the federal government will be available at no cost to individuals while supplies last. Over the counter tests will be offered to vulnerable communities through state health centers, federally qualified health centers, community health organizers and other partners through the end of July 2024.

"COVID-19 has become a much less severe disease for most of the population, but that does not mean the virus has been eradicated," said DOH spokesperson Mark O'Neill. "The best defense against COVID-19 remains getting vaccinated and continuing basic health and hygiene practices, like hand washing, staying home when sick, and avoiding contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19."

The Department of Health will also maintain the COVID-19 case and vaccine dashboards. The county reported 149,162 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the latest numbers collected by the Department of Health as well as 1,686 deaths.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.