York County mulls over changes to its retirement portfolio

York County may be planning to diversify some of its retirement holdings.

The recommendation, by Marquette Associates Inc.'s managing director Lee Martin, was to move 5% of the county's portfolio into less risky fixed-income investments.

"What we do is help them look ahead at what they can expect from different asset classes going forward," he said of what he does for the county. "Because of the change of environment for fixed income, rates have gone up a lot higher now so you get far more yield from fixed income. The return potential now for fixed is a lot higher."

That rate of return allows for the county to take what are riskier investments in equity and put them into fixed income. Even if they do that, Martin said, they'll get a return that's slightly above the expected rate of return.

The 5% that would be moved is approximately $25 million of the county's approximately $500 million that they have invested, Martin said.

"Even if you just take 5% from equities and put it into fixed income, you can see yes, your return does go down a bit, but you're still well above your assumed rate of return," Martin told the commissioners at the meeting. "Your assumed risk drops considerably."

Martin said that would affect the county's overall rate of return positively.

"You can't look at it in isolation," Martin said. "When you put that all together you can still meet that return target that the actuary wants you to meet with a less risky portfolio, so why wouldn't you do that?"

The commissioners will need to advertise the change and vote to approve it at its next Retirement Board meeting, which is held after commissioners meetings in the same place. The commissioners seemed in favor at the Wednesday meeting.

"It makes sense," Commissioner Ron Smith said at the retirement board meeting.

The county also officially approved the filing of a lawsuit against 24 companies involved with the manufacture and sale of toxic per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”) contained in aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) which are generally used by fire companies to fight fires.

That lawsuit, filed in the Court of Common Pleas May 31, seeks damages and restitution for the damage caused to York County lands by forever chemicals.

