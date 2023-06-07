Steve Groff, a York County businessman and hemp industry proponent, dies at 58

Steve Groff, a local businessman, surgeon and key proponent of the state's burgeoning hemp industry, has died at age 58.

Groff, who co-founded the York-based OSS Health Orthopeadic Hospital in York and ran the York Township-based Wyndridge Farm, died by suicide, according to his family. In a written statement, Wyndridge Farm encouraged anyone suffering from mental health issues and thoughts of suicide to seek help.

"The Groff family is deeply heartbroken to share news of the sudden passing of Dr. Steve Groff," the Groff family said in a statement. "We are grateful for your love, understanding and prayers as our entire family, including the entire Wyndridge team, manages our grief and loss."

Shortly after a 2011 cycling accident derailed his surgical career, Groff and his family created Wyndridge Farm at its ancestral home. The event venue that includes a restaurant, brewery and event spaces.

"During his rehabilitation, he and his wife Julie, began to contemplate life after medicine and how they could use their old barn on their 77-acre farm," Wyndridge Farm's website reads. "Dreaming together was something the couple often did, but they never imagined getting involved in hospitality."

The business eventually expanded to include a tasting room in Lancaster in 2020.

Groff was an early adopter of industrial hemp production, which returned to central Pennsylvania following a pilot program as part of legislation signed by then-Gov. Tom Wolf in 2016 and subsequently declassified through the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill. Groff partnered with Albright College to cultivate some 2,000 acres of hemp.

“There are thousands of uses for industrial hemp,” Groff told The York Dispatch in 2019. “Part of the need for Pennsylvania is to determine which to focus on first.”

His company, Groff North America, processed and refined both cannabis and hemp for businesses and researchers registered to handle the Schedule 1 drugs. He also played a role in launching a new cannabinoid chemistry program at York College last year.

"He enjoyed boating, jet skiing, and riding his motorcycle," Groff's obituary reads. "Above all, family was the most important to Steve. He cherished the time he spent with Julie and his children, grandchildren, and extended family."

A private service will be held for the family, but a public celebration of Groff's life will take place June 10 between 12:30-2 p.m. at Aldersgate Church, 397 Tyler Run Road, York.

If you've experienced thoughts of suicide, confidential help is available for free through the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling 988 in the United States. You can find more information at988lifeline.org.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.