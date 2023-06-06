More than 4,000 customers without power in York County

An afternoon storm that passed through York County left more than 4,000 customers without power.

According to First Energy's website, 4,049 customers in York County were affected by power outages as of 3:40 p.m. That's over 90% of the 4,470 affected at that time.

The customers affected were 2.25% of York County's total customers of First Energy, a power and utility company. Thirty-two total outages were reported at that time. Power was expected to restored to most of those customers later in the afternoon and early evening, the utility said.

For more information on power outages, including the estimated time of when power will be restored or to report an outage, visit First Energy's website or call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877).

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.