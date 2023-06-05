State police searching for man, possibly armed, in southern York County

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an individual who fled from a traffic stop in the Shrewsbury area.

State police said they are looking for a Black man wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants, approximately 5-foot-7 and about 170 pounds. The man is in his early 20s and may be armed with a handgun.

UPDATE:I-83 shut down as state police locate man who ran from traffic stop

"The State Police is asking the public to use caution in this area. If the suspect is seen, do not approach and call 911 or PSP immediately," a written statement reads.

More:Men involved in dispute that police say escalated into a shootout meet in York County courtroom

More:A tale of two warehouses: Neighbors, local officials grapple with e-commerce explosion

More:Love of horses, and 4-H, formed a generational bond for this York County family

Anyone who has information on the incident should call the state police's York barracks at 717-428-1011.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.