It's official: York County primary election results certified

With one motion, York County's primary election wrapped up Wednesday with a final certification by the Board of elections.

Elections Director Julie Haertsch said the day was the best part of the election cycle.

"All the tasks associated with this election, such as the processing and computation of the results, it's all been completed," Haertsch said. "After we walk out, we'll start getting ready for the November election."

The county reported 56,578 total voters out of the registered 305,823, a turnout of 18.5%. That number includes all voters registered to vote, including those registered as independent or with a third party. Those voters cannot vote in the primary; only Democrats may vote in the Democratic primary while only Republicans may vote in the Republican primary.

MORE:Certification reveals low turnout in York County primary as officials discuss polling place blunder

MORE:Red Lion student, mother plan to 'go to war' with Red Lion over anti-LGBTQ policies

MORE:A tale of two warehouses: Neighbors, local officials grapple with e-commerce explosion

Of the 56,578 total voters, 15,639 were mail-in or absentee ballots. The county also accepted 150 provisional ballots.

Felicia Dell, the current Board of Elections chair, praised Haertsch and her team for their work during the primary. Generally, the York County Board of Commissioners also serves as the Board of Elections; as they are currently candidates, alternates were selected to serve.

"Thank you to you and your staff for pulling off a successful primary election," Dell said. She noted the county had also run a pilot program for electronic poll books provided by Missouri-based technology company KNOWiNK at no cost to the county.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The county also had to deal with an unexpected road closure that restricted access to a Conewago Township voting precinct for several hours on primary day. So far, county officials have been largely mum on the issue, saying they would revisit the circumstances around the situation after the certification.

Asked if the county may continue or expand the pilot program for electronic poll books, Haertsch said she would be making recommendations to the county at a later date.

Two successful candidates attended the meeting.

"I'm thrilled to death that I ended up beating the incumbent. I couldn't be happier because I worked really hard to get that," said Diane Platts, who bested incumbent Prothonotary Allison Blew in the GOP primary. "I'm just going to have to work double hard in November and get my name and face out there."

Platts will face Democrat Adam Jones in November.

"I want to have a conversation about how we can improve this old, unneeded, apolitical office. There are novel and cutting-edge ways we can save taxpayers a fortune," Jones said Monday. "This position should not be elected. The only important thing to be done with it is to make it more efficient."

MORE:Lawsuit alleging York County Prison civil rights violations now has only two plaintiffs

MORE:Pa. budget 2023: Your guide to what’s on the table, what comes next, and how to follow along

MORE:State trooper shoots, kills man during illegal I-95 street racing gathering: police

Incumbent Treasurer Barbara Bair, who fended off a primary challenge by Andrew Kroft, was also in attendance. She does not face a Democratic challenger in November.

"I love my job," Bair said. "I take it very seriously, and I enjoy working for the citizens of York County."

The general election is set for November 7.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.