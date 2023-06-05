I-83 shut down as state police locate man who ran from traffic stop

Pennsylvania State Police have shut down Interstate 83 in Shrewsbury Township while searching for a suspect, who is now in custody.

I-83 at mile marker 5 was shut down Monday afternoon, according to a PSP release. It remained closed at 4:30 p.m., according to the release.

Police were looking for a man who fled from a traffic stop earlier in the day in the Shrewsbury area. An earlier news release said the man was possibly armed.

"There is currently no danger to the public," the release reads.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact PSP Loganville barracks at 717-428-1011.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be shared as it becomes available.

