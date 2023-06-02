York County issues another 30-day burn ban

York County, citing an intensifying risk of wildfires, issued a 30-day burn ban effective Monday — the second in recent months.

The move, announced Friday afternoon and approved by the Board of Commissioners, was made in response to weather patterns that have led to unseasonably dry conditions across the region.

The fire chiefs of York County have expressed concern that this fire potential poses a serious and imminent threat to the life and property within York County," the resolution, signed by all three county commissioners, reads.

Record low stream levels, very low ground water levels, drier than normal temperatures and low nominal rain fall over the past few weeks have contributed to these conditions, county officials noted.

Open burning will be banned under the resolution. That includes ignition and subsequent burning of any combustible material outdoors in either a burn barrel or on the ground. Violators will be fined $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second offense and $300 for third offenses and each subsequent offense.

The ban on burning does not cover propane or gas stoves, charcoal briquette grills or the use of tobacco in any form. Campfires in designated state, federal or Department of Environmental (DEP) licensed campgrounds are allowed in fire rings that confine and contain the campfire.

Similar to another burn ban issued earlier this year, York County will evaluate the need for the ban over the next 30 days. The previous ban was issued on April 16 before being lifted April 28, though it didn't lift any bans put in place by individual municipalities.

If it is not lifted before the expiration, the 30-day burn ban would end on Wednesday, July 5.

