'Mosquito Academy' prepares biologists for summer pest control

Summer means a lot of things: For kids, it's freedom from school. For their parents, it's beach weekends, baseball and backyard cookouts.

Unfortunately, it's also West Nile virus season — with mosquitoes feasting on human blood.

That's why the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recently held a "Mosquito Academy" in York County to prepare biologists for mosquito season.

"We bring in biologists from around the state to train them on mosquito biology, and we're going to be teaching them about some of the ways to observe and control mosquitoes at habitats like sewage treatment plants," DEP biologist Matt Helwig said Wednesday afternoon at Conewago Township's wastewater treatment plant.

Lee Graybill, program administrator for York County's Mosquito Disease Control program, said it's important to educate biologists about mosquitoes and methods of controlling and eliminating them.

“What’s most important is to properly train everybody for the season and just to make sure we’re doing everything properly, especially when it comes to the pesticides," Graybill said.

Mosquitoes recently collected in Conewago Township tested positive for West Nile virus, the first of the season, and the afternoon at the township's wastewater treatment plant was a hands-on demonstration of how to spray for mosquitoes as well as identifying larvae and pupae.

The spray, delivered from a backpack, consisted of bacillus thuringiensis subspecies israelensis (BTI), a bacteria found in soil that when eaten by larvae kills them. It can be delivered in a variety of forms like tablets, pellets, granules or liquid.

Participants in the academy also used dippers to pull up water from areas of the treatment plant to look for pupae and larvae.

"It is very effective," Helwig said, "and it's specifically targeted for mosquitoes. It doesn't affect any other insects, so it's very safe for the environment. It's our preferred method for mosquito control."

The academies started in 2016 and have been held every year since then in different areas of the state. Helwig said.

"Every year we have a lot of seasonal turnover because they hire seasonal employees to do this work, so we like to bring in the biologists who work in the counties to teach them the basic of mosquito biology," Helwig said, "so we're all doing the same thing, understanding the same biology. We're all setting the same standards across the state to do our work."

The most common mosquito involved in the transmission of West Nile, Helwig said, is the common house mosquito. Those mosquitoes live in human made environments like gutters and other containers. Cleaning out those containers on a regular basis reduces the environments mosquitoes live in and is an easy way for residents to help reduce the threat of getting bitten by mosquitoes.

Andy Kyle, who works for York County's Mosquito Control program, said the county's program will collect mosquito larvae and send them to the DEP in Harrisburg for identification. Adult mosquitoes are also sent if found.

"The larval and immature stages, if we find the habitat where we're finding them, we'll control them," Kyle said. "We'll use friendly biological control methods like BTI to control those populations before they become adults."

If West Nile is detected, the program will do adult control, Kyle said. They'll surveil the area to find if there are more adult mosquitoes and then use a sprayer to spray permethrin, a derivative of chrysanthemums which kills them.

The Mosquito Academy is important because oftentimes counties will hire seasonal employees, Helwig said.

One tip Kyle had for people is to wear light clothing at dusk and dawn. That's because mosquitoes find light colored clothing less interesting and attractive, reducing the risk of a bite.

"When the mosquitoes are active, you want to have that type of clothing on," Kyle said.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.