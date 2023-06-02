Lawsuit alleging York County Prison civil rights violations now has only two plaintiffs

Only two plaintiffs remain as part of the civil rights lawsuit filed against York County and its controversial prison training contractor over alleged human rights abuses.

That lawsuit, stemming from the alleged actions of the Corrections Special Applications Unit (C-SAU) at York County Prison, is still moving through federal district court despite a judge's refusal to grant class-action status.

Alan Denenberg, one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs, says they're not going to accept that.

"The District Court has denied certifying the class action. So currently there are two plaintiffs," he said. "We intend to file an intervention for the remaining approximately 50 identified individuals in the complaint to allow them to join in the case."

York County chief clerk Greg Monskie said, via email, that the county would not comment on ongoing litigation. Attorney Matthew Clayberger, representing the county and York County Prison, similarly declined comment.

Joseph C. Garcia, the head of C-SAU who has in the past claimed he didn't know what was going on with the lawsuit, did not respond to a request for comment. He and his company had a default judgment issued against them by Judge Jennifer Wilson for never showing up to court.

The lawsuit, initially filed in December 2021, has two named plaintiffs: Christopher Lee Schwenk and Keith Druck. An initial attempt at having the lawsuit filed as class-action, which would have opened the pool of potential plaintiffs further, was denied by Judge Wilson on the recommendation of Magistrate Judge Martin Carlson earlier this year.

Subsequently, the plaintiffs appealed to the Third Circuit Court; that body denied that appeal in May.

The District Court also issued a trial schedule for both parties in May. Discovery will end on November 29 of this year, while experts for both sides may submit reports to the court. The plaintiffs will have until December 22 of this year while the defendants will have until January 19, 2024.

Inmates sued the county, prison and C-SAU in December 2021, shortly after York County unanimously approved a two-year, $252,770 contract for "confidential training" with C-SAU, which has garnered controversy for its conduct.

The county would later agree with C-SAU to end the contract months before it was up, while paying C-SAU an additional $43,500 for equipment.

According to Allegheny County Jail Warden Orlando Harper, York was one of two Pennsylvania counties that recommended C-SAU in 2021. Allegheny County, however, subsequently barred its prison from contracting with C-SAU over concerns about the program and Garcia.

Noelle Hanrahan, a private investigator hired by Allegheny County, called Garcia "the Bernie Madoff of correctional consultants" during an interview with The York Dispatch in 2021. Hanrahan's report included information about time Garcia spent in a British prison in the 1980s.

"You couldn't have done an inquiry without running into problems," Hanrahan said, in the 2021 interview.

She added: "There were red flags on every single category that one would check in a background check."

An earlier incarnation of C-SAU called the Corrections Special Operations Group was the subject of an investigation following the 2021 death of an inmate in a Charleston, South Carolina, jail. Although the two officers involved in that case were never criminally charged, they were fired. The jail system settled with the victim's family for $10 million.

The county has defended contracting with C-SAU in the past.

"The program has worked well over the years," Commissioner Doug Hoke said, at a NAACP candidate forum held before the recent primary election. "I think the prison itself is on a good course. Our people have been trained, we don't have the contractor anymore, and I think we're in a good place."

For her part, President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said at the same event the data backed up contracting with C-SAU.

"We've seen a reduction in worker's compensation issues as well as a reduction to injuries to the inmates," she said.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.