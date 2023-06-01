Fate of York City mayor to be decided—again—as oath-of-office appeal moves forward

After months of waiting, another key step in the ongoing battle over York City Mayor Michael Helfrich's eligibility for office is set for next week.

Arguments from both sides in appeal in the case will be heard by the state's Commonwealth Court in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

“My clients look forward to presenting argument before the Commonwealth Court next week," Justin Tomevi, attorney for the 18 electors attempting to remove Helfrich from office, said via email Wednesday.

Once the arguments are heard, it could take several weeks or even months for a ruling to be issued, he added.

Helfrich said he would be attending the hearing but declined further comment.

His attorney, Glenn Smith, said in a written statement that he believed the appeals court would "set the record clear that Mayor Helfrich has complied with the law and that Petitioners' appeal is without any merit."

According to Tomevi, a panel of judges will hear arguments from the two sides. The appellants will have an opportunity to rebut what is said by opposing council, but there will not be objections as there could be in another court setting.

January 2022: The saga of Helfrich's oath of office began shortly after he was reelected with 80% of the vote in 2021. After a budget process that saw the former York City Council having to override Helfrich's veto over differing opinions on what to do with American Rescue Plan Act funds, Helfrich went on vacation.

Helfrich took his oath of office for his second term on Jan. 24, 2022 — 20 days after the City Council's organizational meeting on Jan. 4. He was initially on vacation when that meeting took place and subsequently attended the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C.

The third-class city code, under which York City operates except when it is governed by its own code, mandates that mayors take the oath within 14 days of the council's organizational meeting or be ruled ineligible for office.

After the City Council declined to take action one way or another, 18 electors filed a petition with the Court of Common Pleas in April 2022 asking for Helfrich's removal and for a temporary replacement to be appointed by the court. Those electors include Helfrich's 2021 opponent for mayor, Shareef Hameed, former city official Shilvosky Buffaloe and former City Council members Henry Nixon, Judy Ritter-Dickson and Toni Smith.

During an emergency meeting to override Helfrich's veto of the 2021 budget, the last City Council meeting before the new council was sworn in, Nixon blasted Helfrich, saying communication has been at best strained and at worst nonexistent.

"This is not due to council's disrespect or ignorance of the mayor or the administration, but rather the dictatorial attitude of the mayor," Nixon said at that meeting. "Friction has existed in the policies of this administration and council since the very beginning."

After a hearing last April where Tomevi and Glenn Smith argued their respective sides, Judge Clyde Vedder ruled in June that while the third-class city code applies, the timing of the oath was "de minimis," meaning a minor concern that didn't rise to the level of Helfrich's removal. He also "tolled" the time between the reorganizational meeting and the oath, ruling that the first day Helfrich could have taken the oath was Jan. 24, the day he took it.

“Even if we did not toll the running of the statutory provision, we would not disenfranchise him for what is so trifling as possibly being three days late,” Vedder wrote. “To remove Mr. Helfrich from office would ignore the clear determination of the electorate and result in the election being an empty ritual.”

The electors then appealed to the Commonwealth Court, which governs appeals. After an unsuccessful attempt to dismiss the appeal by Helfrich's attorney, the two sides filed opposing briefs. While Tomevi argued that Vedder erred in his ruling and that the third-class city code is clear, attorney Smith argued that Helfrich cannot succeed himself as mayor, making the issue moot, as the oath the mayor took at the beginning of his first term remains in effect.

