Certification reveals low turnout in York County primary as officials discuss polling place blunder

An initial election certification revealed just how low turnout for this year's primary — which saw the ouster of several incumbents — was across York County.

A total of 56,578 voted in the primary through in-person voting and absentee/mail-in ballots, a turnout of 18.5% of the 305,823 voters registered.

That's a sharp decrease from the last primary election, which saw current U.S. Senator John Fetterman win the Democratic primary and former candidate Mehmet Oz win the Republican primary. That turnout was judged at 29.55% with over 90,000 votes cast.

The Board of Elections voted unanimously to approve the initial certification, despite the absence of one of the three members. Felicia Dell, chair of the Board of Elections, said Christy Fawcett had another obligation during the noon meeting.

The initial certification is the first step in certifying the results of the May 16 primary election. Final certification is set for June 5 at noon in the Commissioners meeting room, 28 East Market St., York.

The county will also hold tiebreakers for three borough councils: Goldsboro, Felton and Crossroads. That meeting will be held on Thursday, June 1 at noon in the Commissioners meeting room.

Elections Director Julie Haertsch said the 40,789 who voted on Election Day represented 13.34% turnout. The county also received 15,639 mail-in and absentee ballots, about 5.1% turnout of the total number of voters.

The county also received 186 provisional ballots, 119 of which were fully counted. 31 were partially counted while 36 were fully rejected. Harertsch said the partially counted votes were due to those votes being for statewide or county offices, even if they may have voted in the wrong precinct.

"Especially during a municipal election, when it's basically offices, my votes are only going to count for the judges, the row offices, because I am from York County and I have a right to cast a vote for them," Haertsch said, "but even if I cast a vote for these other offices in Goldsboro, because I'm not a resident of Goldsboro I do not have a right to vote for them."

When asked about the road closure that led to the Conewago Township 1 precinct being inaccessible to voters for an extended period of time, Haertsch said the county was still discussing the matter.

She declined further comment, saying the focus of Tuesday's meeting was on certification.

Haertsch also discussed the KNOWiNK pilot program that saw electronic poll books used at six precincts in York County during the primary. Feedback was positive from pollworkers, Haertsch said.

"They said the lines moved very quickly, although I do have to put a cap on that and say there wasn't a huge turnout this time around," Haertsch said, "but in any event it moved quickly and the feedback from the poll workers was they'd love to have the KNOWiNK product."

Voters also gave positive reviews, Haertsch said.

One public speaker disagreed. Morgan Blinke told the Board of Elections electronics could be hacked and that signatures on an electronic pad are very different from an in-person signature.

"My autograph on an electronic tablet or a computer screen is not even close to my handwritten autograph," Blinke said. "If someone doesn't vote, and their name is on a pad, then I can just sign their name or autograph their name on a pad and pretend I'm them."

Blinke also expressed his incorrect belief that mail-in ballots and provisional ballots are unconstitutional and unlawful, as he had apparently expressed to Haertsch before the meeting.

"Under Act 77, which was passed in a non-partisan way by our state legislature, it allows for mail-in ballots so they're part of the law," Haertsch said. "It's my job. I would do no more and no less than to follow the law within my position, and I will stake my reputation on that."

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.