Hollywood Casino York fined for not meeting security requirements

State regulators issued a $78,000 fine to the operators of Hollywood Casino York for failing to meet security requirements.

According to a consent agreement between the casino and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, which oversees gambling regulations, the Springettsbury Township site failed to meet minimum staffing requirements during 55 gambling days between May 29 and Sept. 17, 2022.

In a section of the consent agreement titled "mitigating circumstances," Hollywood Casino said it hired a new security director in July 2022. Afterward, the casino noted that hiring within its security department "accelerated significantly."

The casino, according to PGCB documents, estimates it needs 23 security officers to meet minimum security staffing requirements assuming no time off and 32 officers assuming two security officers are not off and employed 40 such officers at the end of Sept. 2022.

"Hollywood Casino York is continuously posting and marketing security officer positions with the goal of hiring between two and four candidates per month to proactively address ongoing attrition and maintain a staffing level of between 36 to 40 security officers," the agreement reads.

Hollywood Casino York did not respond to a request for comment. The agreement notes this is the first penalty assessed against the casino for security minimum staffing requirements.

By the terms of the agreement, the casino must reinforce existing policies, create new policies and provide training, guidance and reinforcement to its employees to minimize the risk of understaffing happening in the future.

Hollywood Casino York opened in 2021. It is owned by Penn National Gaming, which operates 43 properties in 20 states. The regulatory action was issued against Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association which, according to state and federal records, does business under the Hollywood Casino name.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.