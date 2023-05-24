Lake Williams utterly transformed as dam rehabilitation project eyes November completion

Lake Williams is in the midst of a major transformation.

Construction crews are toiling away all across the site, which has largely been drained of water to allow for the roughly $40 million rehabilitation to the original 1912 dam — which includes a new spillway and embankments — to move forward. According to York Water Co., it's still on track to be completed this November.

"As you can imagine, there is a lot of work to be completed," said Mark Wheeler, the company's chief operating officer.

Right now, a significant portion of the work revolves around placing roller-compacted concrete, or RCC, that will bear some of the load of the water.

Project manager Steve Metzler said during a tour of the project that the company anticipates completing the left embankment over the next month. That includes placing RCC, which is layered in after the ground has been prepared with different kinds of fill to improve drainage.

The left embankment will help protect nearby communities during flood events, Metzler said.

"As we work on the left embankment, we have a conventional concrete crew working on conventional concrete for the spillway itself," he said.

RCC has a stiffer mix than conventional concrete and is specially made for dam projects. It's installed in layers that are visible on the site today.

"Everyone's familiar with concrete that's wet and soupy," Metzler said. "Roller compacted concrete does not do that. Instead of being brought in a mixer truck, it's brought in a triple axel. It has high workability, it can be placed and then rolled and supports weight right away."

Work on the dam itself began after demolition of the original dam started last April. Metzler said the previous earthen dam did not meet 21st-century standards of safety, flow capacity and engineering design.

After the left embankment is completed, York Water Co, will then build a weir structure, a small barrier that controls and raises the water level. The last phase, which will begin in the late summer and likely last through the end of the year, will be armoring the front and back sides of the dam itself with RCC.

The plan, Metzler said, is to finish the dam by the end of the year.

Wheeler said at this time, the project isn't anticipated to go over its budget. There have, however, been construction issues along the way.

"We have encountered a number of supply chain challenges and construction-related hurdles. The collective team has worked very hard to mitigate the impact of these issues throughout the project," Wheeler said.

Among the recent work done on the dam project is placing roller compacted concrete of the left embankment of the dam's spillway and installing pipe before concrete encasing the pipe is poured. Part of the original dam is remaining as a core wall, though it has been extended and will soon be encased in concrete.

Currently, the reservoir is in a dewatered state to allow for construction.

"Discharges from Lake Redman will continue to flow downstream through the dewatered reservoir footprint of Lake Williams and continue around the construction zone to maintain base flow conditions in the downstream channel. This is a temporary condition while construction is in-progress," The York Water Co. said on its website.

In its 2023 first quarter earnings report, the water company — which provides both drinking water and wastewater treatment — estimated that it will invest an additional $45.7 million in 2023 between the dam project and other infrastructure projects across its network.

The company had already invested $10.6 million in the first three months of 2023 for capital projects, including the Lake Williams dam.

For more information on the dam construction, visit the York Water Co. website. The website includes weekly updates on the dam project.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.