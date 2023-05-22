York County remembers former OEM director

Mike Fetrow, York County's former Office of Emergency Management (OEM) director, died Saturday night at his York Township home. He was 62.

"I worked with Mike for many years in our Emergency Services department," Commissioner Doug Hoke said Monday. "He was very dedicated to the organization and served the county well. My prayers are with his family and friends."

Fetrow began working for the county in 2000 as a municipal planner. He assumed the role of emergency management director in 2010 and retired last year.

“I could always count on Mike. I couldn’t have worked with a better person," Kay Carman, who Fetrow succeeded as director, said in a written statement.

Before his time with the county, Fetrow served from 1979 to 1994 with Springettsbury Ambulance, according to a county press release. He then delivered oxygen for Apria Healthcare before joining the county. At 14, he earned a nickname from the firefighters he would hang around: Shadow, because he was always at the local firehouse.

"The York County Community has suffered a great loss with the passing of Mike Fetrow," President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said Monday. "Mike led with a passion and dedication that was apparent to everyone who witnessed it. York is a safer community because of Mike’s work and we will continue to share his goals and strive to achieve them."

During his time at OEM, Fetrow established a training program for the county's emergency management coordinators, headed the committee that procured new vehicles for OEM and worked to transition the York County Hazmat Team from its former headquarters at the York County Fire School to its current home at OEM. He also oversaw operations during major disasters and when they were conducting exercises.

"Very sad day for the residents of York County," Commissioner Ron Smith said. "To lose such a good and respected person is devastating. My sincerest condolences to the OEM staff and emergency services community. Mike will be missed."

Fetrow retired in 2022.

"It’s always been a pleasure working with the commissioners and the other staff members of the county, so thank you very much," Fetrow said, at his retirement ceremony. "This is my family right here, you all are."

Funeral arrangements are still pending.

"We at OEM plan to keep Mike’s memory alive and to strive every day to uphold the high standards of serving the community that he established while here," OEM spokesman Ted Czech said.

