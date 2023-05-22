$1 million lottery ticket sold in York County – was it yours?

A lottery ticket worth more than $1 million was sold in York County recently.

A Match 6 winning lottery ticket worth $1.14 million from the Saturday drawing was sold at Rutter's, 69 W. Main St., Fawn Grove, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 8-10-12-18-21-47. Winners will not be known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a lottery retailer should be immediately signed on the back. For more information about how to file a claim, visit palottery.com.

Over 44,000 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players of Match 6 Lotto pick six numbers from 1-49 or have a computer select for them. A computer then randomly selects an additional two sets of six numbers for 18 total. Players can win up to four times on each ticket – once on each of three lines (base play) and by combining all 18 numbers (combined play).

