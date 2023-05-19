Family First Health to hold free COVID vaccine clinic

Family First Health is holding a free COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic for children at the Keystone Kidspace Saturday.

The clinic is for children six months to 17 years old who have already started the COVID-19 vaccine series. The booster shot can be administered two months after the primary series. No appointment or insurance is needed to receive the booster shot.

Family First Health will run the clinic from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Keystone Kidspace, 10 Hamilton Ave., York. Attendees are asked to bring their vaccine cards, though Family First Health can access vaccine records if needed.

Children will receive free admission to Keystone Kidspace for the clinic. For more information, visit Family First Health's website. Family First Health is a non-profit health center with six locations throughout York and Adams Counties, while the Keystone Kidspace is an interactive children's attraction with interactive exhibits, hands-on activities and more.

