York County prothonotary unseated in primary: unofficial results

A York County incumbent has been unseated in the Republican primary.

Allison Blew, voted prothonotary in 2019, lost the Republican primary to Diane Platts, who will face Democrat Adam Jones in the November general election.

Platts, a paralegal for over two decades, has family ties to former prothonotary Pam Lee and is cousins with former U.S. Rep Todd Platts.

According to unofficial results, Platts garnered 51% of the GOP primary vote compared to Blew's nearly 49%.

Blew is not the only incumbent to lose their primary. Commissioner Ron Smith, first elected in 2019, lost in the Republican primary. President Commissioner Julie Wheeler and newcomer Scott Burford won the nomination and will face Democratic incumbent Doug Hoke and newcomer Keena Minifield in November.

For more information and full results, visit York County's website at Elections & Voter Registration | York County, PA (yorkcountypa.gov).

