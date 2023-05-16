York County extends voting hours in Conewago Township 1

Following an issue with a closed road, one York County precinct's voting hours have been extended.

Voters at Conewago Township Precinct 1 at Conewago Elementary School, 780 Copenhaffer Road, will be able to vote later on Tuesday.

The county had appealed to the Court of Common Pleas for the voting extension following an issue with Copenhaffer Road; the road was closed due to construction by Kinsley Construction, blocking access to the polling place. A detour was put in place on Butter Road earlier in the day.

"York County has worked with representatives of the Department of State, the Public Utility Commission, York County Office of Emergency Management and PEMA to address and correct this problem," the county said on its Facebook page earlier in the day.

According to an amended order, voting officials will check the line at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at that time will be able to vote on a regular ballot. Anyone who joins the line after that time until 9:30 p.m. will vote provisionally in case of a challenge. At 9:30 p.m., the line will be cut off; anyone still in line at that time will be able to vote.

Chief Clerk Greg Monskie said the amended order was at the request of the Department of State.

Kinsley Construction and Conewago Township did not respond to requests for comment.

"Obviously we were in full support of (extending hours for the precinct), and hopefully it allows individuals time to get out to the polls and exercise their right to vote," York County GOP chair John O'Neill said Tuesday evening.

Earlier in the day, O'Neill had expressed concern about the road closure that impeded access.

"We find it concerning that a road closure permit was issued on election day knowing that a road to a precinct would be shut down," O'Neill said.

Chad Baker, Democratic Party of York chairperson, did not respond to a request for comment. Earlier in the day, he had said it appeared the county and the Department of State were working on a fix.

"It is certainly not an ideal situation on election day, but it appears it is being worked out," Baker said.

For all other precincts, polls close at 8 p.m. The primary determines who advances to the general election in November. Only Democrats can vote for Democrats and only Republicans can vote for Republicans in the primary election.

To view election results, visit York County's website at Elections & Voter Registration | York County, PA (yorkcountypa.gov).