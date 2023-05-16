York County election results delayed by voting extension at one precinct

The extension of voting hours for Conewago Township 1 at Conewago Elementary School will have an effect on when the county will start seeing election results.

According to Chief Clerk Greg Monskie, the county will not be able to start posting results from Tuesday's primary election until all polling places close.

The precinct at Conewago Elementary School on Copenhaffer Road suffered a lack of access on election day due to an unexpected road closure.

Subsequently, the county applied for and received an extension of voting hours at that precinct until at least 9:30 p.m. If there is a line at that time, the precinct will stay open until all have voted.

For all other precincts, polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Results from each precinct are usually posted on York County's election website after that hour.

However, due to the extension of hours at Conewago 1, the county will not be able to start posting results until at least 9:30 p.m., the listed end of voting hours at the precinct.

Tuesday's election saw low turnout for races that will determine who's on the ballot in November, according to county officials. Among the races to be determined include who the two Republican candidates for county commissioners are and who will be the Republican nominee for prothonotary and for treasurer.