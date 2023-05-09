Primary election 2023: What you need to know as you head to vote

York County's voters will determine which candidates advance to the general election after the May 16 primary election.

Ahead of the primary election, here's what you need to know before casting your vote or returning your ballot.

Am I registered to vote?

You can confirm that you are registered to vote on the Pennsylvania Voter Services website here at https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/pages/voterregistrationstatus.aspx.

Where do I go to vote?

Find your voting location here. In addition, York County Elections has a complete list of polling locations on its website.

In addition, York County has made changes to several polling places recently:

Windsor Township 3 to Wisehaven Event Center, 2985 East Prospect Road, York, from Laurel Fire Company, 94 Schoolhouse Lane, Windsor.

Yoe Borough to Golden Connections, 20 Gotham Place, Red Lion, PA, from Dallastown Elementary, 105 South Charles Street, Dallastown, cohabiting with York Township 5-3.

Dallastown 1 to Arlington Evangelical Congregational Church, 585 Lombard Road, Red Lion,

from Dallastown Elementary School, 105 South Charles Street, Dallastown.

York City 13 to Faith United Church of Christ, 509 Pacific Avenue, York, from Thrive Church, 661 North Newberry Street, York, cohabiting with York Township 14-2.

Conewago 2 to Holy Infant Catholic Church, 535 Conewago Creek Road, Manchester, from

Strinestown United Brethren 5675 Susquehanna Trail, Manchester.

Fairview 4 to Lewisberry United Methodist Church, 309 Market Street, Lewisberry, from Bethel Community Center, 289 Spangler Road, New Cumberland.

How long are polling places open on Election Day?

Polling places open at 7 a.m. on Election Day and close at 8 p.m. If you are still in line at 8 p.m., do not leave the line; you will still be able to vote.

Do I need a photo ID to vote?

You only need to bring a photo ID to vote in person if it's your first time voting at that polling location.

What do I do when I get to my polling location?

If there is a line outside, wait in line. Once you get inside the building, sign in at the poll book, then vote at the machines.

What if I'm not in the poll book?

The officials at your polling place should call York County Elections to determine if you're registered. If you are, you will be allowed to vote. If not, you may vote with a provisional ballot, which gives officials seven days to determine if you were eligible to vote at your polling place.

What if I am a person with a disability?

You will be able to vote at the ADA machine. Inform the poll workers that you wish to do so.

Can I vote with assistance?

You have the right to assistance if you cannot read or write; cannot read the names on the ballots; have difficulty understanding English; or are blind, disabled or unable to operate the voting machine.

You may request help from a relative, friend, neighbor or another voter. For more information on who may assist you, visit this website. You have the right to refuse assistance.

Where do I drop off my mail-in ballot?

York County will run a curbside drop-off event during voting hours, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Election Day outside the York County Administrative Center, 28 E. Market St., York. In addition, you may personally deliver your mail-in ballot to the York County Elections Office at the same location, also from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day. The office is in the basement, and you will have to go through a metal detector.

Voters may also drop off their mail-in ballot at the county's elections office at 2401 Pleasant Valley Road, York, 17402 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Can I drop off another person's ballot?

Mail-in voters can only drop off their own ballot, with the exception of a voter with a disability designating — in writing — another voter to drop their ballot off. Violators could face prosecution and possible jail time, including a fine of up to $2,500. The form to designate another voter, as well as other details on accessible voting with a disability, may be found at the Pennsylvania Department of Elections website.

Where do I go to find the results of the election?

Visit the York County Elections website on election night.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.