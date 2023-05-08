Familiar names from York County political dynasties will appear on primary ballots next week

When York County voters head to the polls in next week's primary, they'll probably recognize a few last names on the ballot as several candidates follow relatives into public service.

Jen Menges, a Republican magisterial district judge candidate, is the wife and stepmother of Court of Common Pleas judges Chris and Matt Menges, respectively. That family connection, she said, had no bearing on her decision to run. Nor has she sought their help this campaign season.

"While Chris and Matt are very supportive in their family roles as husband and stepson," she said, "judicial employees are ethics-bound from active participation in any political campaign."

Diane Platts, who is running against incumbent Prothonotary Allison Blew in the GOP primary, is related to not only former U.S. Rep Todd Platts but also former prothonotary Pam Lee, who is Todd Platts' sister. The candidate is their cousin.

Diane Platts said she'd specifically consulted Lee when deciding to mount her campaign.

“My experience supporting Todd and Pam over the years has provided me with the skills to run an effective winning campaign,” said Diane Platts, who's worked as a paralegal for more than two decades.

Finally, there's Clerk of Courts Dan Byrnes — the son of former President Commissioner Susan Byrnes. Byrnes is running unopposed in the GOP primary.

Political analyst G. Terry Madonna said political dynasties are fairly common — and understandable. Nationwide, there are obvious examples — the Bushes and the Kennedys — in addition to big Keystone State names, such as the Caseys and the Cormans. In those Pennsylvania examples, sons — Bob and Jake — followed the path forged by their fathers — Robert and Doyle.

Family members of current and former office holders, he said, "understand the environment in many cases in which they’re seeking office, they have an understanding of government."

Of course, there are disadvantages, as well.

"Typically," Madonna said, "they're not hugely change-oriented."

Concerns: Menges' family ties aren't lost on her opponents, Patrick Hinds and Tobin Zech. All three are Republicans who've cross-filed in the primary.

"I've had people say to me they don't like the idea of a third Menges being on the bench," said Zech, a former York County Regional police officer. "It could cause some problems for the courts, making sure none of her cases that get appealed and assigned to another Menges."

Hinds, a retired West Manchester Township police officer, also looks askance at the judicial dynasty for the same reasons Zech cites.

"We have to be careful how much of that power is in one single family," he said. "I worry about that."

Menges, however, said the advantage to electing her is that she's already familiar with the courts, having previously served as the county's chief deputy court administrator.

"There is no learning curve for me," she said. "I am already well-versed in the state and local rules, county governance, case management systems, human resources as well as the daily work of court cases."

Platts' opponents, incumbent Republican Blew and Democrat Adam Jones, did not respond to requests for comment.

The primary election will be held Tuesday, May 16. For more information, visit York County's Elections and Voter Registration website at https://yorkcountypa.gov/503/Elections-Voter-Registration.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.