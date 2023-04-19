York County officials approve prison repairs, 30-day burn ban

York County officials are moving forward with $300,000 worth of repairs to York County Prison mandated by state inspectors.

The county commissioners unanimously approved a contract with the Dillsburg-based Lobar Associates to repair six housing units shower floors, ceilings and walls. Those were areas cited by an inspection from the state Department of Corrections. At a Prison Board of Inspections meeting April 12, Warden Adam Ogle said the building was aging.

“We knew ahead of time, we were waiting on bids to come back,” he said at that meeting. “I reached out to the Department of Corrections to get an extension.”

MORE:State inspection raises issues with York County Prison's showers

MORE:York City's elected controller signed off on public funding for her own nonprofit: Investigation

MORE:'York County will miss her light': Friends, family remember Judith McCormick Higgins

The county also approved several other motions relating to York County Prison, including:

An official memorandum of understanding with the YWCA to provide free victim services to inmates who have suffered violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. The memorandum covers the period between April 19 and April 19, 2024.

$16,248 to Williams Service Co., of York, to repair a broken dishwasher.

$25,770 to SSM Industries Inc., of New Cumberland, for a new mixing valve in the boiler room. According to Commissioner Doug Hoke, who serves as president of the prison board, that valve controls water temperature.

$12,867 to ESCO Security, of Ephrata, for camera licensing from April 24 to April 24, 2024.

The county also approved a renewal agreement between the county's Children, Youth and Families office and the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. The agreement will cost $170 on a case-by-case basis.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Clair Doll, executive director of human services, said the contract was for expert opinions on injuries to children.

"It's really about due diligence in our investigations," Doll said. "So let's say a case comes in, they have a broken arm, the caregiver says 'They tripped over a toy or fell off a step,' what we can do is send it to them and they can say 'Yes, that's an injury that's consistent with that type of explanation' or 'Hey, there's something more going on.'"

MORE:Central York board members, students say banned books should return to library

MORE:Group beating death suspect bound for arraignment

MORE:Expecting more than $1 billion in opioid settlement money, Pa. grapples with policing versus treatment

The county also officially approved a 30-day burn ban on any and all open burning. President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said the ban came as a result of advice from fire chiefs across York County and would be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

To watch the full York County Board of Commissioners meeting, visit the county's YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/@yorkcountypa1749_Commissioners/streams.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.