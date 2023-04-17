Go Green in the City returns to downtown York on Saturday

A long-running event will make its return to York City this weekend.

Go Green in the City, entering its 15th year, will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday along North and South Beaver Street between King and Philadelphia streets.

The street fair, which will host live entertainment, kids' activities, food vendors and eco-friendly vendors, will once again be powered entirely by renewable energy credits from energy sponsor Enel Green Power.

“Every year, we look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to Downtown York for Go Green in the City,” Jonathan Desmarais, director of Downtown Inc, said in a news release. "This event provides us with the opportunity to showcase our community’s improved quality of place and growing and thriving small business community, while educating and inspiring all to make responsible and sustainable decisions.”

The event will feature live entertainment from bands Soji, Before the End, Nick DiSanto One-Man Band, Hot Slop Boogie Bop and Mother Dimension. Vendors include Lancaster Conservancy, Shear Heaven Farm, Children's Aid Society of York, Watchmaker's Daughter and event sponsor UPMC.

For more information on Go Green in the City, including a full list of vendors, entertainment and food options, visit Downtown York's website.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.