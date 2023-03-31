Lawmakers announce grants for York County municipal projects

Communities in York County recently were awarded about $2.5 million in state grants, funding that will go toward stormwater management in Delta, boosting water quality in Glen Rock, rail improvements in York City and a bridge replacement in Spring Garden Township.

Delta is receiving $608,875 in Local Share Account grant funding to improve its stormwater management, according to state Rep. Wendy Fink, R-Windsor Township.

The project involves replacing approximately 300 feet of storm sewer pipe and two inlets between the state line and Park Street, replacing approximately 550 feet of storm sewer pipe and five inlets between Park Street and Creamery Avenue and replacing approximately 1,000 linear feet of storm sewer pipes, 13 inlets and a storm manhole between Creamery Avenue and College Avenue.

"Stormwater issues create costly problems for municipal leaders and residents to overcome," Fink stated in a news release. "Preventing these incidents before they arise is key and should bring the Delta Borough Municipal Authority ... and residents of the borough some peace of mind."

In Glen Rock, a $981,000 LSA grant will be used for a water line replacement in Glen Rock, according to state Rep. Kate Klunk, R-Hanover.

The project will replace approximately 4,000 feet of 4-inch-diameter water main with 6-inch-diameter ductile iron water main, and new gate valves will be placed at intersections to allow the authority to isolate leaks and other issues in the system.

“Municipal leaders have expressed the need for this funding, and I was happy to be an advocate for the grant," Klunk stated in a news release. "Improving the safety and reliability of our water is absolutely critical.”

The LSAs, funded by revenue collected from Pennsylvania's Gaming Act, were approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority Thursday.

State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York City, announced the Commonwealth Financing Authority had also approved $1 million in grants for infrastructure improvements in her district.

Of that amount, $500,000 will go toward making rail-truck transload improvements at York Railway Co. in York City, and $500,000 will be used to replace the Rathton Road bridge in Spring Garden Township.

“These are needed improvements for our communities,” Hill-Evans said in a press release. “Infrastructure renovations are sound investments that improve the quality of life for our residents and free up local governments’ budgets to complete other efforts."

The grants came from the state's Multimodal Transportation Fund, overseen by the Department of Community and Economic Development.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.