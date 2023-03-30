Bridge closed in East Manchester Township after being struck by vehicle

A bridge in East Manchester Township is closed after a vehicle struck it this week, according to a PennDOT news release.

The bridge on Wago Road (Route 1019) spanning Hartman Run will be closed until repairs on the bridge can be made, the state Department of Transportation announced.

There is no timeline for when repairs can begin or how long they will take. PennDOT is working on a plan for repairs, according to the release.

There is a detour in place at the site using Chestnut Street and Board Road.

For more information on conditions on major roadways, visit www.511PA.com.

News and traffic alerts for York and surrounding counties can be found at PennDOT District 8. Information about infrastructure in District 8 including completed work and significant projects are available at District 8 Results.

